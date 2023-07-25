Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Mar 23, 2016

    Trek-Green Lantern Crossover and $1 Greatest Hits Now Available

    Trek-Green Lantern Crossover and $1 Greatest Hits Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com on Sunday revealed IDW Publishing's Star Trek titles for June, and now we've got details about their two Trek comic books set for release today. Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War—SPOTLIGHT is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez and Stephen Molnar on cover duty. In it, two iconic franchises collide for a blockbuster crossover event. Yes, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise meets the Green Lantern Corps for the first time in an all-new adventure that spans the cosmos. Kirk and Spock make a most unusual discovery on a lost world... igniting events that will change the fate of empires. Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War—SPOTLIGHT runs 140 pages and costs $19.99.

    Star Trek #1 IDW’s Greatest Hits Edition
    Star Trek #1
    #1
    Star Trek (2009)

    www.comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top