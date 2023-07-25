Published Mar 23, 2016
Trek-Green Lantern Crossover and $1 Greatest Hits Now Available
StarTrek.com on Sunday revealed IDW Publishing's Star Trek titles for June, and now we've got details about their two Trek comic books set for release today. Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War—SPOTLIGHT is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez and Stephen Molnar on cover duty. In it, two iconic franchises collide for a blockbuster crossover event. Yes, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise meets the Green Lantern Corps for the first time in an all-new adventure that spans the cosmos. Kirk and Spock make a most unusual discovery on a lost world... igniting events that will change the fate of empires. Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War—SPOTLIGHT runs 140 pages and costs $19.99.