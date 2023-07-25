Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 5, 2017

    Trek Getting Geeki Tiki Treatment This Summer

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Geeki Tikis are boldly going Star Trek. Beeline Creative will produce a line of Star Trek Collectible Tiki Mugs that will -- for starters -- depict Kirk, Spock, Dr. McCoy, the Mugato, a Klingon and the Gorn. The creative, colorful drinkware products combine some of Trek's most-beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture.

    Each ceramic Star Trek Geeki Tiki will stand 7"-8" tall and boast a capacity of approximately 14 ounces. The products will be available later this year. And, peering into the future, fans can expect to see additional Star Trek: The Original Series-themed Geeki Tikis. Also on the way: Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed Geeki Tikis.

    Go to www.GeekiTikis.com to sign up for the Beeline Creative newsletter and for product alerts, and follow them at @beelinecreative. Also, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about when and where the Star Trek Geeki Tikis will be available.

