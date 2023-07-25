Trek Getting Geeki Tiki Treatment This Summer

Geeki Tikis are boldly going Star Trek. Beeline Creative will produce a line of Star Trek Collectible Tiki Mugs that will -- for starters -- depict Kirk, Spock, Dr. McCoy, the Mugato, a Klingon and the Gorn. The creative, colorful drinkware products combine some of Trek's most-beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture.

Each ceramic Star Trek Geeki Tiki will stand 7"-8" tall and boast a capacity of approximately 14 ounces. The products will be available later this year. And, peering into the future, fans can expect to see additional Star Trek: The Original Series-themed Geeki Tikis. Also on the way: Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed Geeki Tikis.

