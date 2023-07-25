Trek Fans Get Hitched at STLV

Chris, talk about meeting your future wife at a Star Trek convention. How did that happen?

Chris: Oh, my goodness. It was about four years ago, a convention in Tennessee. I think we were trying to feel out whether they were willing to do a Star Trek convention or not. I think Astrid was doing the same thing. We were both independent parties. I was dressed up as Judge Q, and she followed me from across the room and our eyes met and we walked for a little bit. That was it.

What was she wearing?

Chris: She was wearing an Original Seriesoutfit, but a little unconventional. She had a hula hoop and all that, and it was The Original Series kind of outfit, but no character in particular. Our eyes met and we talked for a little bit. That was about it. We became Facebook friends, but that was all. We kept in touch, obviously. I had moved a couple years later a little closer to where she was. I was in Indianapolis, and she was in Tennessee. We met together in North Carolina and this is actually our first con together since that time.

Really, since the one you first met at?

Chris: Yeah. The stars didn't align. I traveled a little bit. We had done things here and there. Again, not together. This is our first time at a con together, first time in Las Vegas together, and we obviously got married.

What was the experience like, getting hitched right here, just a few minutes ago?

Chris: It was fantastic. Everybody's been great. The venue's been great. Everybody is awesome. Everybody is friendly at these cons, very friendly and accepting. A couple personal friends and a lot of Facebook friends, and after that, a lot of Star Trek friends came in after that. I appreciate everybody coming out for us.

What did you think when Astrid said, "Hey, let's get Star Trek Elvis"?

Chris: You have to let the woman have what she wants in the wedding. That was totally her idea. I didn't push at all and I loved it. Like I say, we had done Trek things independently, so when we came together, I wouldn't have asked her to do it, but when she wanted to do that, I was all in. I think it's great. Being in Vegas with Star Trek, and with the 50th anniversary, it all worked out really well.