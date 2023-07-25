Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 21, 2014

    Trek Duo Fans Think Are Reality TV Worthy Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which Star Trek Captain and First Officer duo should have their own reality TV show? That was the StarTrek.com poll question of the week, and more than 18,000 people responded, choosing from the following options: Acher and T'Pol, Kirk and Spock, Janeway and Chakotay, Picard and Worf, Sisko and Kira Nerys, and Picard and Riker. The race was tight, every option finished in the double digits, and here are the results:

    Kirk and Spock (27%)
    Picard and Riker (23%)
    Janeway and Chakotay (16%)
    Sisko and Kira Nerys (11%, 2106 votes)
    Picard and Worf (11%, 2030 votes)

    And, how did your duo of choice fare?

