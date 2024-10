Which Trek drink would you like to try? Fans across the galaxy pondered that question, which we asked for our latest StarTrek.com poll. Here's the breakdown:

Romulan Ale (42%)

Raktajino (15%)

Tea, Earl Grey, Hot (12%)

Saurian Brandy (11%)

Aldeberan Whiskey (7%)

Bloodwine (7%)

Altair Water (3%)

Kanar (2%)

Slusho (1%)

Snail Juice (0%)

