Trek Directors' School: Tim Russ

Tim Russ did the logical thing. The actor, who played Tuvok on Star Trek: Voyager, had looked on as several fellow Trek actors settled into the director’s chair, and he then let it be known that he too aspired to direct. Russ got his chance in season four, when he was tapped to realize that season's 23rd episode, “Living Witness,” written by Bryan Fuller based on a story by Brannon Braga. In it, 700 years after encountering two warring species, the Kyrians and Vaskans, The Doctor testifies as the sole witness in a war crimes trial. Russ – as part of StarTrek.com’s ongoing series of stories about the unofficial Trek directors’ school initiated by Rick Berman – chatted with us about his desire to direct, getting his shot with “Living Witness,” why he didn’t direct subsequent Voyager episodes, and his current projects, which include a movie that, quite appropriately, he acts in and directed.

At what point did you realize you wanted to direct… in general, and Voyager specifically? And how did you approach Rick Berman with the idea?

It was around the second season of Voyager. I knew the option was there to do so. I approached Rick like the others had before me. And he laid out the routine to get a slot.

Jonathan Frakes set the template for the whole "directing school." What do you remember of that two/three-year process, sitting in script sessions, breaking down camera moves, shadowing directors, visiting the editing bay, etc.?