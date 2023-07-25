Trek Directors' School: Robert Picardo

Honestly, the reason I didn't personally pursue directing is that the whole experience of being in charge, and I know this sounds crazy, was not appealing to me. I love being an actor and I set out to do that with my life. I learned a lot from directing. I learned about how other actors work by having to watch them that carefully. I consider myself a director-proof actor. I don't argue with directors. I feel my job is to do it entirely on my own and when the director says, "Do this" or "Do that," I never argue. It’s like I have our universal translator built in my head to listen to directors, and if they give me a direction that I don't understand I say, “Thank you very much. That's a great note." Then, I try to figure out what they meant and make the adjustment, and if I don't agree with them at all I just say, "Thank you. That's great. That's very helpful," and I just do what I want. Most of them think you took their direction because you were gracious when you received it. This is not a mystery. All actors know this.

What I didn't care for in directing was the 150 questions you get asked every hour by every different discipline on the set. Wardrobe asks a question and the set decorators are asking something about the scene later in the day or about the set you never got to see because it wasn't completed when you started in pre-production. Some people get exhilarated by that feeling of intensity of the experience of being a director. I liked the usual down time I had as an actor, where I could look at the next day's work or do whatever I wanted to do. As a director, your brain is in overdrive for the 15- or 16-hour day. If I’d directed at an earlier stage of life, if I had done it on China Beach in my thirties, I probably would’ve continued directing, but beginning the process in my middle-forties on Star Trek, I just thought, “I don't know that I'm ever going to relax and enjoy this.” I proved to myself that I can direct, but I ultimately thought, “What am I going to be happier doing?” The answer, for me, was acting.

Your first Voyager episode as a director was “Alter Ego.” What comes to mind when you think of the experience of making it?