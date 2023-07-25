Trek Directors' School: Rick Berman

What do Jonathan Frakes, Avery Brooks, Roxann Dawson, Rene Auberjonois, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Andrew Robinson, Robert Duncan McNeill, Tim Russ and Robert Picardo all have in common? Not only did they star/guest star on The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and/or Enterprise, but they directed episodes of Trek as well. To do so, each of them – beginning with Frakes – had to matriculate through Trek’s so-called “Directors’ School” and earn their shot. And the headmaster, so to speak, was Rick Berman, executive producer of TNG, DS9, Voyager and Enterprise. Berman established the unofficial program in order to prep his Trek actors to step behind the camera.

The result was some top-notch Trek hours, not to mention the development of several actors-turned-directors who are now among Hollywood’s most firmly established go-to directors, notably Frakes, Dawson, Burton and McNeill, while Russ has directed numerous shorts and indie features. Starting today, StarTrek.com will shine a spotlight on the “Directors’ School,” chatting first with Berman and, in coming weeks, several of the school’s graduates.

How, when, and why did the so-called directors’ school come about?

Jonathan Frakes, who I was very close to, personally and professionally, was very interested in directing. This was around season two. My theory on that was it was a slippery slope. There were a lot of potential pitfalls. What do you do if their episode is mediocre? On the other hand, actors were extremely good candidates for episodic directing simply because they lived their lives on the sets. They saw everything that went on, technically. Being actors, they knew everything that was going on dramatically, they spoke actor-ese and they’d see the technical elements of production and camera work going on. They seemed, in a sense, better candidates for potential directors than technical people. If a cameraman or an assistant director wanted to direct – and there are exceptions to this rule -- they know the technical elements, but they don't speak the actor-ese. They don't understand how, necessarily, to deal with actors and to deal with character work. It's much easier for an actor who's directing to talk to the director of photography or sound man or production designer, and get information of a technical nature than it is for an assistant director to have somebody to discuss, “How do I talk to an actor about his performance?” So, actors always seemed to me to be decent candidates for directing.

However, what I said to Jonathan was, "You need to spend some time shadowing other directors. You need to spend time going through the whole process, going through the script, going through pre-production and all the prep a director does, spending time with directors on the stage, spending time with the director as he's prepping each day's work and spending time with the director in editing." This was not always easy, because these actors were busy. They didn't have time to necessarily do that because they were working. So, they had to find time. And my feeling was if they really had a passion to do this, they’d make it their business to find time. At some point, whether it was Jonathan or me or somebody else, it became known as "going to school" prior to getting a directing assignment. Jonathan spent numerous episodes, when he was light in an episode, going to school. Even when he was busy and had a full load of pages on a specific episode, he’d find time, whether it was lunch hours, before work, after work, scenes he wasn't doing, to do all the things I mentioned before.