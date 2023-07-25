Trek Directors' School: Rene Auberjonois

I remember it vividly. Mostly, I remember being terrified. But I was really lucky because I got to work with Armin (Shimerman) and the Ferengi… Max (Grodenchik) and the others. These guys were pros and not given to not paying attention and not focusing, not concentrating and not being ready. So, I was very lucky in that sense. But I mostly remember being very scared. I know you probably want to discuss all eight episodes, and I’ll try to break a couple of them down, but – and this is sort of a thing that I say off the top of my head -- I think two of the episodes I was proud of. I thought I really hit the mark. Then, about four of them were acceptable. I kept the train on the tracks and delivered perfectly acceptable episodes. And I would say two of them were not up to snuff. I walked away from them at the end and thought, “I'm really out of my depth here.” And it wasn't that I got more and more confident as it went along. It didn't work that way. Some scripts I felt a natural affinity for as an actor, and even if I wasn’t performing much in them, I sort of knew the way it should feel and what it should look like. Sometimes I read the scripts and I just had no idea of how it was supposed to look. I'll tell you one of the episodes that I know I was proud of and I couldn't even give you the name of it, but it featured Sid (Alexander Siddig)…

“The Quickening.”