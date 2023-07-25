Trek Directors' School: Andrew Robinson

There was this set they had, this huge Klingon hall. I don't know what the hell it was. But it was a huge set that cost them a lot of money, and they had to use it, I guess to get their money’s worth, or something. It was this cavernous goddam place. I decided, “OK, I'm going to do this long shot, in which we dolly in.” Jonathan West says, "OK." They spent the entire morning lighting it. This was my inexperience, of course, but to light a huge space takes an enormous amount of time, especially in one shot, if you want to start wide and then come into a sword fight. It was horrible. On the first day, I was half a day behind. Then, I panicked. Literally, I panicked and froze. I also lost my sense of angles, because it was a fight. I lost more time with that.

It came out fine. So, how did you recover?

It did come out fine. It did come out fine. I wanted to quit, though. I was so traumatized by that day, but I had everyone’s support and we got through it. Then, the other thing that happened that was traumatic is that there was this love story between Worf and Jadzia. They have this testy relationship. Ira (Behr) told me, "Let's get them to kiss, because love scenes, people kiss at the end.” I said, "Oh, absolutely." Well, they wouldn't kiss. The actors would not kiss. I'd do take after take. I'd say, "OK, please, now, will you goddam kiss?" They wouldn't kiss.

They didn't think that their arc warranted it just yet?