Trek Digital Bundle Supports Make-A-Wish

Titan Publishing and Humble Bundle are teaming up to celebrate 50 years of Star Trek and to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation - and fans will enjoy the result: a Star Trek Magazine digital bundle that includes interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Kate Mulgrew, Scott Bakula, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and more. Additionally, readers can go behind the scenes with the crews and production teams to discover the secrets of the franchise's starships and space stations, and they immerse themselves in an array of in-depth features.

The bundle will gather together content from five-plus years of Star Trek Magazine; that's 25 issues, including Titan's 148-page Special Editions. As fans expand their Star Trek libraries, they’ll also be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to which a percentage of the proceeds will be donated.

Additional details:

Pay $1 or more to find out all you need to know about the Klingons and Vulcans; chart the colorful career of Pavel Chekov; explore the U.S.S. Enterprise; and go behind the scenes of Star Trek’s original pilot episode, “The Cage.” Includes interviews with J.G. Hertzler, René Auberjonois and Garrett Wang; plus, exclusive original fiction.

Pay over the average and you’ll receive all of that plus unlock issues including a 30th anniversary celebration of Star Trek: The Motion Picture and 20th anniversary Voyager special edition; interviews with Patrick Stewart, Scott Bakula, Gates McFadden, Rick Berman, Roxann Dawson, Anthony Montgomery and John Billingsley.

Pay $15 or more and you’ll receive all of the above as well as a selection of bumper movie issues, including oversized issues celebrating Star Trek, Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek: Into Darkness. Interviews include Chris Pine, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Jonathan Frakes and many more, including the special Leonard Nimoy tribute issue.

Star Trek Magazine Humble Book Bundle available July 6 - 19, 2016. Visit www.humblebundle.com to find out more.