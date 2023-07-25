Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 2, 2015

    Trek Collectible In July Loot Crate

    Trek Collectible In July Loot Crate

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's not too late to get in on the Loot Crate phenomenon. In fact, now is really the time because there's a special Star Trek collectible in the July edition of Loot Crate. Fans who subscribe by July 19th will receive this month’s HEROES 2 (The Sequel!) themed crate, which includes the Trek collectible, as well as other fun geek and gaming-themed goodies. It's a $40 value for under $20. Use code STARTREK on checkout for $3 off your first crate: http://www.lootcrate.com/startrekNeed another reason to subscribe now to Loot Crate? They'll be holding a Mega Crate giveaway this month. Among the contents of the Mega Crate will be a summer-ready Star Trek Captain's Chair Pool Float. The Mega Crate giveaway for July, which will be drawn at random and awarded to one lucky Loot Crate subscriber, is valued at $2,000 and will also include a limited edition Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox Console; an HTC M9 smart phone; a GameVice portable gaming unit for iPad Mini; and much more.

    ------

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top