Published Jul 2, 2015
Trek Collectible In July Loot Crate
It's not too late to get in on the Loot Crate phenomenon. In fact, now is really the time because there's a special Star Trek collectible in the July edition of Loot Crate. Fans who subscribe by July 19th will receive this month’s HEROES 2 (The Sequel!) themed crate, which includes the Trek collectible, as well as other fun geek and gaming-themed goodies. It's a $40 value for under $20. Use code STARTREK on checkout for $3 off your first crate: http://www.lootcrate.com/startrekNeed another reason to subscribe now to Loot Crate? They'll be holding a Mega Crate giveaway this month. Among the contents of the Mega Crate will be a summer-ready Star Trek Captain's Chair Pool Float. The Mega Crate giveaway for July, which will be drawn at random and awarded to one lucky Loot Crate subscriber, is valued at $2,000 and will also include a limited edition Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox Console; an HTC M9 smart phone; a GameVice portable gaming unit for iPad Mini; and much more.
