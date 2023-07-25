Trek Class Blog - Geek Girls and Star Trek

The women, usually in some type of command position, are rarely without agency and autonomy. They are far from the troublesome stereotypes found in other media, and this alone puts them light-years ahead of their counterparts in other series. But are they there yet?

THE BECHDEL TEST

This is a tool for testing movies, of which the Star Trek franchise offers us several. To pass, a movie must have (1) two or more female characters that both have names (2) that talk to each other (3) about something besides a guy. It’s astonishing how many movies fail this test, regardless of when they were made. And no, the 2009 Star Trek does not pass. Many of the Star Trek films don’t.

As the Bechdel test is primarily a tool for movies, or non-serialized media, it becomes tricky when applying it to a series. Many individual episodes across the franchise may (and do) fail, but overall are there enough female interactions meeting this criteria that we can say without thinking that it passes? Most likely.

However, is this detrimental to Star Trek in terms of female fans? The ratings would say it isn’t. Compared to other male-dominated interests, a lack of portrayed female camaraderie is hardly the worst thing. While its inclusion would be preferred, what else is Star Trek doing so right that has so many women watching?

ROLE MODELS

The characters in Star Trek are more than their genders, races or species. They are more than their beliefs and orientations and alignments. They are greater than the sum of these things. They are complete and flawed and the embodiment of our own struggles. There is a role model for everyone among Star Trek, if you’re looking.

In TrekClass, we ask the students to choose one captain during their final project as the “best” captain, for whatever criteria they’ve determined to be most important. Breaking all preconceptions, Janeway finds the largest following among our male students, and our female students are split fairly evenly across Janeway, Picard and Kirk. The students find themselves drawn to leadership styles moreso than to the leader’s gender.