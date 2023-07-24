Explore the Universe with These Star Trek Children's Board Books

Go where no board book has gone before with two new children's board books!

Explore colors seen across the galaxy with Star Trek: My First Book of Colorsand discover our solar system and beyond with Star Trek: My First Book of Space.

Thanks to its innovative storytelling, breathtaking special effects, and engaging characters, Star Trek has, for over 55 years, captivated the imaginations of generations of fans. But far more than a simple entertainment, Star Trek has long been cited as the inspiration for countless scientists, engineers, writers, artists, and, of course, astronauts, to enter and succeed in their chosen fields of study. Now, for the first time, the youngest Trek fan can explore strange new worlds and see the universe through a Starfleet Academy telescope or through the eyes of a Starfleet cadet.