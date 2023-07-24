Published Nov 21, 2022
Explore the Universe with These Star Trek Children's Board Books
'My First Book of Colors' and 'My First Book of Space' are both now available!
Go where no board book has gone before with two new children's board books!
Explore colors seen across the galaxy with Star Trek: My First Book of Colorsand discover our solar system and beyond with Star Trek: My First Book of Space.
Thanks to its innovative storytelling, breathtaking special effects, and engaging characters, Star Trek has, for over 55 years, captivated the imaginations of generations of fans. But far more than a simple entertainment, Star Trek has long been cited as the inspiration for countless scientists, engineers, writers, artists, and, of course, astronauts, to enter and succeed in their chosen fields of study. Now, for the first time, the youngest Trek fan can explore strange new worlds and see the universe through a Starfleet Academy telescope or through the eyes of a Starfleet cadet.
In Star Trek: My First Book of Colors, written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Jason Kayser, enjoy illustrations of a SHINY SILVER space station, a GORN GREEN captain wearing a GOLD lame tunic and BROWN gauntlets, and of course Starfleet officers wearing BLUE, YELLOW, and RED shirts!
In Star Trek: My First Book of Space, written by Erin Macdonald, PhD, and illustrated by Jason Kayser, discover illustrations of some of Star Trek’s most iconic space-faring vessels, including the Enterprise, Voyager, Deep SpaceNine, a Klingon Bird of Prey, and the Kataan probe are paired with real photographs of an asteroid, the planets, Pluto, the Sun, and even a nebula!
When enjoyed alongside each other, Star Trek: My First Book of Colors and Star Trek: My First Book of Space offer readers and fans of all ages an age-appropriate, entertaining, and energizing first contact with a comprehensive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education. Both titles are now available everywhere books are sold.
Thanks to our friends over at Smart Pop Books, StarTrek.com can share a coloring page from each book below!
