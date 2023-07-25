Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 23, 2013

    Trek Character You'd Most Want To Be Your Second In Command Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The results of our latest StarTrek.com poll should shock absolutely no one. In fact, they're downright logical. We asked readers to answer the following question: Which Star Trek character would you want to be your second in command? And the options were Spock, William Riker, Kira Nerys, Chakotay and T'Pol. More than 25,000 fans participated in the poll and the winner, by a landslide, was Spock. Here's how it broke down:

    Spock (43%)

    William Riker (29%)

    Chakotay (11%)

    T'Pol (9%)

    Kira Nerys (8%)



