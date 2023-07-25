Published May 1, 2016
Trek Character with the Best Hairstyle Is...
Deanna Troi, Dr. Miranda Jones, Janice Rand, Space Hippy, Spock, Yeoman Martha Landon and Uhura. Those were the seven characters StarTrek.com fans could chose from as they contemplated our latest poll question, which was, Who had the best hairstyle? We had a... feeling that Troi would win this one, and she did so. Several thousand fans voted, and "hair" are the results:
Deanna Troi (35%)
Janice Rand (20%)
Uhura (19%)
Spock (15%)
Yeoman Martha Landon (6%)
Space Hippy (4%)
Dr. Miranda Jones (1%)
And how did your choice fare?