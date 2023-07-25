Trek Character with the Best Hairstyle Is...

Deanna Troi, Dr. Miranda Jones, Janice Rand, Space Hippy, Spock, Yeoman Martha Landon and Uhura. Those were the seven characters StarTrek.com fans could chose from as they contemplated our latest poll question, which was, Who had the best hairstyle? We had a... feeling that Troi would win this one, and she did so. Several thousand fans voted, and "hair" are the results: