Trek Character Who Was The Best Father Is...

Henry Archer, Data, James T. Kirk, Dr. Leonard H. McCoy, Tom Paris, Benjamin Sisko, Dr. Noonien Soong and Worf. Those were the choices StarTrek.com readers could select from in our latest weekly poll as the answer to the following question: Which Star Trek character made the best father? More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

Benjamin Sisko (59%)

Worf (10%)

Data (9%)

Tom Paris (7%)

Henry Archer (4%, 209 votes)

Dr. Leonard H. McCoy (4%, 207 votes)

James T. Kirk (4%, 203 votes)

Dr. Noonien Soong (2%)

How did YOUR father of choice fare in the poll? And, speaking of fathers... Happy Father's Day.