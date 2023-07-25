Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 19, 2016

    Trek Character Who Was The Best Father Is...

    Trek Character Who Was The Best Father Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Henry Archer, Data, James T. Kirk, Dr. Leonard H. McCoy, Tom Paris, Benjamin Sisko, Dr. Noonien Soong and Worf. Those were the choices StarTrek.com readers could select from in our latest weekly poll as the answer to the following question: Which Star Trek character made the best father? More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Benjamin Sisko (59%)

    Worf (10%)

    Data (9%)

    Tom Paris (7%)

    Henry Archer (4%, 209 votes)

    Dr. Leonard H. McCoy (4%, 207 votes)

    James T. Kirk (4%, 203 votes)

    Dr. Noonien Soong (2%)

    How did YOUR father of choice fare in the poll? And, speaking of fathers... Happy Father's Day.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top