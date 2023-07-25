Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 16, 2017

    Trek Character Most Exciting to Meet in Real Life Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which Star Trek fictional character would be the most exciting to meet in real life? That's the question we asked for our latest StarTrek.com poll. Fans could select from the following options: Spock, Captain Kirk, Captain Picard, Data, Seven of Nine, Saru and Worf. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:

    Data (24%)

    Spock (21%)

    Captain Picard (17%)

    Captain Kirk (16%)

    Seven of Nine (14%)

    Worf (7%)

    Saru (1%)

