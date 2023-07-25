Published Dec 16, 2017
Trek Character Most Exciting to Meet in Real Life Is...
Which Star Trek fictional character would be the most exciting to meet in real life? That's the question we asked for our latest StarTrek.com poll. Fans could select from the following options: Spock, Captain Kirk, Captain Picard, Data, Seven of Nine, Saru and Worf. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:
Data (24%)
Spock (21%)
Captain Picard (17%)
Captain Kirk (16%)
Seven of Nine (14%)
Worf (7%)
Saru (1%)
