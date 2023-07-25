'Trek' Captains Take on a Doomsday Machine

The crews and captains of The Next Generation, The Original Series, Voyager and Deep Space Nine come together to face their biggest challenge yet in Star Trek: The Q Conflict #3, available March 26 from IDW Publishing. Written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with interior panels by David Messina, the story follows the ongoing clash of godlike beings, with the captains facing off in a series of war games that become much more lethal when Q introduces a fifth competitor, a Doomsday Machine.