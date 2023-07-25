Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 15, 2019

    'Trek' Captains Take on a Doomsday Machine

    The epic crossover continues in 'The Q Conflict' #3.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Q Conflict

    StarTrek.com

    The crews and captains of The Next Generation, The Original Series, Voyager and Deep Space Nine come together to face their biggest challenge yet in Star Trek: The Q Conflict #3, available March 26 from IDW Publishing. Written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with interior panels by David Messina, the story follows the ongoing clash of godlike beings, with the captains facing off in a series of war games that become much more lethal when Q introduces a fifth competitor, a Doomsday Machine.

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    Star Trek: The Q Conflict #3 is 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a B-cover, also created by David Messina.

    Q Conflict Low Res

    IDW

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

