Trek Battle Replicas from Anovos

ANOVOS is best known for their Star Trek uniform replicas, but they also offer a variety of accessories and complementary products. And they'll soon introduce a half-dozen cool new products including phaser rifle replicas and phaser replicas, as well as a tricorder replica. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the upcoming products:Star Trek DS9 Type III “Siege at AR-558” Variant Phaser Rifle -- This features LED indicators, flashlight, phaser emitter light, trigger, rechargeable battery and a carry strap. Internal component details are accessible via underside flip-down panel. Sound bytes, accurate to scene included. Price TBD.

Star Trek First Contact Picard Variant Phaser Rifle -- LED indicators, flashlight, phaser emitter light, trigger, rechargeable battery and a retractable carry strap are all components of this product. Also, it features removable modulation component, mirroring the one that Picard was working on in the film. Sound bytes, accurate to scene included. Price TBD.