Trek Archive: Publicizing TNG's "Bloodlines"

Today, we’re pleased to introduce a new regular feature on StarTrek.com. At least once a month we’ll dip into what we’re calling the Trek Archive, mountains of stuff that reveal how the various Star Trek television shows and films were promoted, including press releases, newsletters, faxes and press kits. There will be other goodies, too, among them call sheets used during production, design sketches and promo items.Tomorrow, for example, marks the 20th anniversary of the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Bloodlines.” It debuted on May 2, 1994. During TNG’s run, Paramount Pictures relied on the public relations firm Bender Goldman & Helper to handle the show's publicity. That encompassed everything from arranging interviews for the talent and securing entertainment show segments and cover stories in the major magazines to handling set visits, arranging/overseeing photo shoots, creating press kits and much, much more. The Internet was still in its infancy then, and so BG&H routinely faxed editors and freelance journalists at newspapers and magazines a schedule of what episode would air and when. (See below)