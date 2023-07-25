Trek Apps at Your Fingertips

The 50th anniversary of Star Trek continues, and it does so right at your fingertips. That's to say that there's a wide variety of Trek games and activities accessible via apps. Below, check out our round-up of options, which include Star Trek: Trexels, Star Trek: Wrath of Gems, Wonky Ship, Trekmoji and QUIDD...

YesGnome - Star Trek: Trexels

The USS Valiant has been destroyed by an unknown attacker, and Starfleet has chosen YOU to continue its mission deep within a mysterious area of space known as the Trexelian Expanse. Build your ship, choose your crew, learn the fate of the Valiant, and explore the Expanse in the name of the Federation. Narrated by George Takei.

Price: Free

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/star-trek-trexels/id683978968?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yesgnome.startrek&hl=en

Genera - Star Trek: Wrath of Gems

Star Trek comes to life in the official RPG puzzle quest. Join the federation in this exciting game that combines your favorite Trek characters from The Original Series and The Next Generation, together with starship battles, one-on-one combat, versus tournaments, and deep RPG leveling. Become a part of this global phenomenon, for fans both old and new.

Price: Free

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/star-trek-wrath-of-gems/id959515619?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.gi.startrek&hl=en

You42 - Wonky Ship

Resisting the black hole is futile, but now you have choices beyond the worst ship ever. Boldly go where no Wonky Ship has gone before... with six new ships from the Star Trek universe. Today is a good day to die -- and to engage these new features: the six new ships; ships now have stat rankings; coin boost purchases now permanent; UI improvements and bug fixes.

Price: Free

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wonky-ship/id1017803760?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kizstudios.wonkyship&hl=en

BareTree - Trekmoji

TrekMoji is the official Star Trek emoji and sticker app offering fans a bold new way to enjoy the future of messaging. TrekMoji showcases iconic characters and technology from TOS and TNG, with new emojis coming soon. With TrekMoji, you can compose a text message, tap your sticker into your message, and send it, all from within the app. The TrekMoji app is compatible with iMessage and other messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and more. Fans can also grant TrekMoji access to their iPhone's or iPad's keyboard and use the app as a keyboard extension directly from their device.

Price: $1.99

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/trekmoji-official-star-trek/id1130185432?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.baretreemedia.trekmoji&hl=en

QUIDD Inc. - QUIDD

Collect and trade officially-licensed, limited-edition Star Trek emojis, stickers, cards and 3D figures of your favorite characters. The Trek emojis and stickers are automatically added to your keyboard.

Price: Free

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/quidd/id1063166978?mt=8