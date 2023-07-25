Trek And Legion Of Superheroes Team Up

The setting is the 23rd century… and the 31st century. And the central characters include Kirk, Braniac 5, Spock, Saturn Girl, Cosmic Boy, Uhura, Shadow Lass, Scotty, Chameleon Boy, Sulu and, well, you get the idea. Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #1, the ultimate crossover adventure from IDW Publishing and DC Comics, is almost upon us. Written by Chris Roberson, with art by Jeffrey Moy and covers by Phil Jimenez and Keith Giffen, Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #1 will be released on Wednesday, October 19.

The first Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes adventure depicts a group of Legionnaires lost in the 23rd century. Kirk and crew are there, too, but it’s not the 23rd century as they know it. And so begins one of the comics community’s most unusual – and most eagerly anticipated – partnerships. Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. In addition to the Jimenez and Giffen covers, fans should be on the lookout for variant covers by Gabriel Rodriguez, among them one featuring Spock, one featuring Braniac 5 and another featuring both Spock and Braniac 5.Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #1 -- the first in a monthly series of six -- will be available at comic retail stores. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor further news about Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes.