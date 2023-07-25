Trek 50th Collection Wins Top Prize at Home Media Awards

Star Trek beamed up the top prize at the 7th annual Home Media Awards, which honor the best home video releases of 2016. Title of the Year went to Star Trek: 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection also named Best Franchise Collection.

Other Trek winners included Star Trek: The Original Series — The Roddenberry Vault (Best Extras/Bonus Materials)

And the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan — Director’s Cut Blu-ray (Best Restoration).

Congrats to all involved!