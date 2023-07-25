Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 5, 2016

    Trek (2009) & Into Darkness Coming in 4K Ultra HD

    Trek (2009) & Into Darkness Coming in 4K Ultra HD

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness are set to become the Paramount Home Media Distribution’s first two titles to be released in the new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format. The J.J. Abrams-directed sci-fi adventures – due out on June 14 -- will benefit from the next evolution in home entertainment, as 4K UHD delivers four times the resolution and more than double the number of colors available with full HD. Further, 4K UHD offer exceptional vibrancy and contrast through High Dynamic Range technology, which reveals hidden details and shades that better resemble real life.

    Star Trek (2009)
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Star Trek (2009)
    Star Trek Into Darkness


    Star Trek (2009)
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top