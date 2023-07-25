Trek (2009) & Into Darkness Coming in 4K Ultra HD

Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness are set to become the Paramount Home Media Distribution’s first two titles to be released in the new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format. The J.J. Abrams-directed sci-fi adventures – due out on June 14 -- will benefit from the next evolution in home entertainment, as 4K UHD delivers four times the resolution and more than double the number of colors available with full HD. Further, 4K UHD offer exceptional vibrancy and contrast through High Dynamic Range technology, which reveals hidden details and shades that better resemble real life.