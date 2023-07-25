Transporting Edges Closer to Reality

"The Scotty system is made up of two MakerBot Replicator 3D printers that does the main job while the 3-axis milling machine then effectively cuts through the item being transferred," the TechTimes.com site explained in a recent story. "The micro-controller and camera that encodes and decodes information complete the job of recreating or, in a sense, transporting the object to the designated location. The device is made easy enough for use; just place the chosen object into the sender section in your end, specify the receiving unit to whom or where you want to send it and then press the button for teleporting."