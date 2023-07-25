Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 8, 2015

    Transporter Pad Coasters Ready to Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has just introduced another winner to its line of exclusive Star Trek-themed products... Star Trek Transporter Pad LED Coasters.  Available now in sets of four, the coasters resemble transporter pads from Star Trek: The Original Series.

    Touch-sensitive, they light up for 10 seconds at a time and, when you put down or pick up a drink, they play the familiar materialization/dematerialization sound.

    Each coaster is 3.5" in diameter and .5 inches thick. Batteries are not included. A set of four costs $29.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

