Published Dec 8, 2015
Transporter Pad Coasters Ready to Beam Up
ThinkGeek has just introduced another winner to its line of exclusive Star Trek-themed products... Star Trek Transporter Pad LED Coasters. Available now in sets of four, the coasters resemble transporter pads from Star Trek: The Original Series.
Touch-sensitive, they light up for 10 seconds at a time and, when you put down or pick up a drink, they play the familiar materialization/dematerialization sound.
Each coaster is 3.5" in diameter and .5 inches thick. Batteries are not included. A set of four costs $29.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.