Transport to New Worlds

Can't get enough of the Star Trek's wildly popular Ships of the Line art? Well, you're in luck. Universe Publishing, in October, will release Star Trek: Ships of the Line Posters, which will gather together 24 poster prints from the Ships of the Line calendars and boast contributions from Doug Drexler, Koji Kuramura, DM Phoenix, John Eaves and others. Here are details, direct from Universe Publishing:
This boxed collection of easily framed posters gives fans an all-new, accessible way to display artwork from their favorite sci-fi franchise. Vividly reproduced on high-quality stock and including the artist’s name and the title image, each print makes an elegant addition to any fan’s space. Together, it’s a serious collection of eye-popping official Star Trek artwork.
Star Trek: Ships of the Line Posters will be available on October 6, 2015. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order.