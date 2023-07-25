Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 2, 2015

    Transport to New Worlds

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Can't get enough of the Star Trek's wildly popular Ships of the Line art? Well, you're in luck. Universe Publishing, in October, will release Star Trek: Ships of the Line Posters, which will gather together 24 poster prints from the Ships of the Line calendars and boast contributions from Doug Drexler, Koji Kuramura, DM Phoenix, John Eaves and others. Here are details, direct from Universe Publishing:

    Easily framed, high-quality, collectible prints by fan-favorite artists depict iconi
    c scenes and the world-famous spacecraft, in celebration of Star Trek’s landmark 50th anniversary in 2016.
    Conceptual artists and graphic designers breathe incredible life into the alien worlds, serene galactic vistas, famous missions, and harrowing battles from Star Trek history in twenty-four stunning Ships of the Line posters. Formerly included in the long-running Star Trek: Ships of the Line calendar and used as novel covers, none of these images has ever been available in poster form.

    This boxed collection of easily framed posters gives fans an all-new, accessible way to display artwork from their favorite sci-fi franchise. Vividly reproduced on high-quality stock and including the artist’s name and the title image, each print makes an elegant addition to any fan’s space. Together, it’s a serious collection of eye-popping official Star Trek artwork.

    Star Trek: Ships of the Line Posters will be available on October 6, 2015. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order.

