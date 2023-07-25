Published Mar 31, 2013
Transparent Enterprise Uncloaking This Summer
Now, this is cool. Diamond Select Toys, this summer, will introduce an 18-inch-long model of the Enterprise NCC-1701 with transparent pieces that reveal the ship’s living quarters and detailed machinery. Designed by the team behind Dragon’s Project Cutaway, the product is made of plastic, is fully painted and comes with a metal display base.
The product will be available this summer via online toy retailers and at comic book shops, priced at approximately $174.99. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for purchasing details.