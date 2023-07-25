Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 12, 2012

    TOS Towels Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Sensors indicate that Robe Factory has come up with the latest cool piece of Star Trek merchandise: classic Star Trekbeach/bath towels. The towels are avaialble for pre-order now and will come in Kirk Gold, Spock Blue and Security/Engineering Red, with each towel printed on one side in a uniform-style print featuring the appropriate department symbol and braiding. The 100-percent cotton towels will measure 30 inches in width and 56 inches in length and will sell for the suggested retail of $30 per towel.

    Pre-order the Command Beach Towel, Department of Science Beach Towel and Department of Engineering Beach Towel at the official StarTrek.com store.

