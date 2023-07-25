TOS Towels Coming Soon

Sensors indicate that Robe Factory has come up with the latest cool piece of Star Trek merchandise: classic Star Trekbeach/bath towels. The towels are avaialble for pre-order now and will come in Kirk Gold, Spock Blue and Security/Engineering Red, with each towel printed on one side in a uniform-style print featuring the appropriate department symbol and braiding. The 100-percent cotton towels will measure 30 inches in width and 56 inches in length and will sell for the suggested retail of $30 per towel.

Pre-order the Command Beach Towel, Department of Science Beach Towel and Department of Engineering Beach Towel at the official StarTrek.com store.