Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 31, 2016

    TOS & TNG Blu-ray Mega Packs

    TOS & TNG Blu-ray Mega Packs

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution have set a June release date for Star Trek: The Next Generation The Complete Series and the Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series. The Star Trek: The Original Series – The Complete Series Blu-ray will feature all three seasons of the iconic sci-fi series in sparkling high-definition, available for the first time in new, shelf-friendly packaging and at an affordable price. The 20-disc collection will include all 79 TOS episodes as well as a trove of bonus material.

    TOS
    Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series

    Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series
    TNG

    TNG
    Star Trek: The Next Generation The Complete Series

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top