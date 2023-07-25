TOS & TNG Blu-ray Mega Packs

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution have set a June release date for Star Trek: The Next Generation The Complete Series and the Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series. The Star Trek: The Original Series – The Complete Series Blu-ray will feature all three seasons of the iconic sci-fi series in sparkling high-definition, available for the first time in new, shelf-friendly packaging and at an affordable price. The 20-disc collection will include all 79 TOS episodes as well as a trove of bonus material.