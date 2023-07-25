Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 2, 2015

    TOS: The Complete Series Megapack Available NOW

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Star Trek: The Original Series -- The Complete Series Megapack is available today. The Megapack features all 79 TOS episodes, for the first time, in new, shelf-friendly packaging. The episodes are spread across 25 discs, accompanied by a trove of previously released bonus material.

    Season one special features include: Spacelift: Transporting Trek Into the 21st Century, Reflections on Spock, Billy Blackburn's Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies and Special Memories, and Preview Trailers. The second season special features highlights include Billy Blackburn's Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies and Special Memories Part 2, Writer's Notebook: D.C. Fontana, Trials and Tribble-ations: An Historic Endeavor, Star Trek's Divine Diva: Nichelle Nichols and more. And from season three, fans can expect such special features as Life Beyond Trek: Walter Koenig, Star Trek's Impact, Collectible Trek, Captain's Log: Bob Justman, Billy Blackburn's Treasure Chest: Rare Home Movies and Special Memories Part 3 and more.

    Order Star Trek: The Original Series -- The Complete Series Mega Pack from www.Amazon.com for $79.99.

