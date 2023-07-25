The classic Mego Enterprise Bridge Playset comes alive again with the Star Trek TOS

Retro Bridge Playset, available now from Diamond Select Toys. Lovingly recreated by DST, the retro set retains all the main features of the original release, enabling your 8-inch retro cloth figures to explore the galaxy with interchangeable viewscreens or to vanish with the turn of a transporter dial. Boasting the familiar fold-up design, the playset morphs into a carrying case.The product is constructed from vinyl and cardboard, and is packaged in a full-color, retro-style box. It's priced at $60. Go to www.diamondselecttoys.com to purchase.