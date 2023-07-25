Published Mar 9, 2017
TOS Pin Mate Playset Available Now
TOS Pin Mate Playset Available Now
Kirk, Spock and Nurse Chapel are back in action aboard the bridge of the U.S.S Enterprise thanks to Pin Mate and the first-ever, retro-style Star Trek: The Original Series Pin Mate Enterprise Bridge Playset, available now exclusively from Entertainment Earth. The three miniature wooden figures are designed with intricate 360-degree artwork that includes hand-painted details alongside limited decals, which showcase Captain James T. Kirk in a green tunic, First Officer Spock in blue and Nurse Chapel in blue.
And now, for the first-time ever, Star Trek enthusiasts can place these Federation space explorers inside a wooden bridge playset that comes complete with a Captain's Chair and various work stations surrounding the perimeter. Limited to just 500 sets, each one is individually numbered with a holographic sticker.
The Star Trek: TOS Pin Mate Enterprise Playset – Entertainment Earth Exclusive is priced at $74.99. Go to www.entertainmentearth.com to purchase it.