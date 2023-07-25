Published Jan 29, 2015
TOS Phaser And More Going Up for Auction
It's time to set expectations to stun, maybe even kill. A phaser prop used on the set of Star Trek: The Original Series is up for auction and it's expected to fetch somewhere in the galaxy of $60,000. The fiberglass prop is one of just two known surviving TOS phasers, and was used in March, 1968, during production of "Assignment: Earth" and possibly in other episodes as well.
The phaser, which is commanding a $40,000 minimum opening bid, is part of a Propworx auction set to kick off on Feb. 21. Other items in the auction include assorted screen-used ship models and costumes (including several Guinan hats and Leeta's baseball uniform), a latinum strip, script sets, crew hats, art work and more. Many of the items come from the collection of veteran Trek VFX artist Gary Hutzel.
