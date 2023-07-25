Published Oct 30, 2014
TOS Hoodies Available Now From ThinkGeek
Come on, admit it: you've been waiting and waiting and waiting for Star Trek: The Original Series hoodies. Well, now your wait is over. ThinkGeek.com has just introduced a trio of TOS hoodies that are modeled after the TOS uniform tops.
Fans can choose from hoodies in Command Gold, Sciences Blue and Engineering Red, and each comes with a specific rank braid. Every full-zip hoodie is produced from 60% cotton/40% polyester. The TOS hoodies are available now in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, and each hoodie costs $59.99. Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.