    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 30, 2014

    TOS Hoodies Available Now From ThinkGeek

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Come on, admit it: you've been waiting and waiting and waiting for Star Trek: The Original Series hoodies. Well, now your wait is over. ThinkGeek.com has just introduced a trio of TOS hoodies that are modeled after the TOS uniform tops.

    Fans can choose from hoodies in Command Gold, Sciences Blue and Engineering Red, and each comes with a specific rank braid. Every full-zip hoodie is produced from 60% cotton/40% polyester. The TOS hoodies are available now in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, and each hoodie costs $59.99. Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

