TOS Holiday Ugly Sweater Ready to Beam Up

Your holiday party is happening imminently and you desperately want to beam up and wear something that screams Star Trek and your love of the season. Well, your wish has come true. ThinkGeek has just unveiled an ugly holiday sweater that's officially billed as a Star Trek TOS Ships Holiday Sweater. It's a 12-gauge, navy blue sweater with a wrap-around white and yellow design, and it features lots of U.S.S. Enterprises in yellow and white, plenty of yellow Starfleet Delta and more than a few white snowflakes.

The Star Trek TOS Ships Holiday Sweater comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It's in stock now and costs $49.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase it.