TOS Enterprise Messenger Bag Available Now

Let's give most inventive Star Trek product of the week honors to Crowded Coop for its new Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701 Messenger Bag. The bag features construction and decoration inspired by the TOSEnterprise, with the front flap replicating the hull of the NCC-1701 and the custom buckle hardware inspired by the auxiliary engine. Under-flap pockets, zipper storage and an inner padded laptop pocket are among other highlights. Measuring 18-inches long x 12-inches tall x 5 1/2-inches wide, Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701 Messenger Bag is in stock now.