    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 7, 2015

    TOS Enterprise Messenger Bag Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Let's give most inventive Star Trek product of the week honors to Crowded Coop for its new Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701 Messenger Bag. The bag features construction and decoration inspired by the TOSEnterprise, with the front flap replicating the hull of the NCC-1701 and the custom buckle hardware inspired by the auxiliary engine. Under-flap pockets, zipper storage and an inner padded laptop pocket are among other highlights. Measuring 18-inches long x 12-inches tall x 5 1/2-inches wide, Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701 Messenger Bag is in stock now.


