    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 19, 2016

    TOS Enterprise Dedication Plaque from Eaglemoss

    TOS Enterprise Dedication Plaque from Eaglemoss

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Eaglemoss is best known for producing model starships, but they have also been making scale replicas of the dedication plaques that appear on the bridges of most Starfleet vessels. The latest one they’ve produced, The Original Series Plaque, has just arrived in their online store.

    The Original Series



    The Next Generation
    The Naked Now


    HERE
    HERE


    StarTrek.com

    If you haven’t subscribed to the Eaglemoss collection, you can still start from the beginning. Sign up at http://www.st-starships.com/

