    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 22, 2016

    TOS eNovella Miasma Available Today

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Original Series -- Miasma, a new eNovella by Greg Cox, is out now from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Cox, who has received two Scribe Awards from the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers, has also written the Trek adventures Child of Two Worlds, No Time Like the Past, Foul Deeds Will Rise, The Eugenics Wars, Vol. 1 & 2, Q-Strike: The Q Continuum #3, To Reign in Hell: Khan #3, Devil in the Sky and The Black Shore

    le to communicate with the Enterprise. WSpock, Doctor McCoy and Chekov are part of a team sent to investigate, but an unexpected catatrophe forces a crash landing. Now the landing party is stranded on a hostile world, and unable to communicate with the Enterprise. While Captain Kirk and Saavik race to find a way to locate the lost crew, a badly wounded Spock struggles to keep McCoy and the others alive until they can be rescued, even if that means making an unthinkable sacrifice.Star Trek: The Original Series -- Miasma runs 99 pages and costs $2.99 in the U.S. and $3.99 in Canada. Go to www.amazon.com for additional details and to order.

