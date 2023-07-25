TOS Director Ralph Senensky, Part 2

After “Bread and Circuses,” you directed “Obsession.” Your main guest was Stephen Brooks as Garrovick and you were working with an intriguing storyline that mixed Moby Dick and a whodunit story…

Senensky: The shoot was a very pleasant one. I think the script was very tight. I think Gene Coon had left already, but he’d just left, and I felt that he’d still had great input into the script. He might even have rewritten a lot of it. For me, it doesn’t rank in the top two with “Paradise” or “Metamorphosis,” but it’s just in the run below. Stephen Brooks was a wonderful talent. I’d met Steve for the first time in 1963, when he was a regular on The Nurses, in New York. A year or so after that he came out to L.A. and was a regular on The F.B.I. for the first two seasons. By the time he did Star Trek I had worked with him 13 times. I thought he was a very good, solid and attractive actor who really got screwed by Hollywood.

For some reason, he was let go from The F.B.I. after the second season. I, at the time, wasn’t sure whether it was Quinn (Martin) or the network that wanted to dump him. At first, I thought he’d left for personal reasons, maybe to get away from the limitations of the series and to branch out. But then I found out that his contract was not picked up, that it was the network that did it, but I’m not sure why. It really kind of destroyed him. We did Star Trek the following year and then I worked with him one more time, in the 1970s, on a medical series over at Columbia that didn’t take. Sometime in the latter part of the 70s, he left Hollywood and went up to Seattle. A few years ago, after I started my blog, I got a letter from a lady who said she had met him and said he was a very sad man. He died at age 57 of massive heart problems. He was a very, very fine talent and a very conscientious actor. If you look at his work, the detail in his performances is just wonderful.

Eddie Paskey, who appeared in many episodes of TOS as Lt. Leslie, died on screen, only to return as the same character in the same episode. He has said that there was a scene cut in which Leslie was saved by a miracle potion. That scene ring a bell to you?

Senensky: I didn’t shoot one. I didn’t shoot one.

The next episode you did was “Return to Tomorrow.” That is not among your favorites…

Senensky: On my site, where I talk about my Star Trek shows, that’s the one I don’t talk about as much. We worked hard at it. I had Diana Muldaur, who I’d worked with several times already, and she was a wonderful leading lady. It gave Leonard a chance to break off, to break away from Spock and basically play this other character who was using Spock’s body. But there was something about the script that I just didn’t think worked. I have read since, really recently, that the original author and Gene Roddenberry had a very different approach and a different interpretation of what that script was, and that Gene did quite a bit of rewriting, to the point that the original writer took his name off and used a pseudonym, used an alias.

You had Diana Muldaur yet again as your leading lady for your next episode, “Is There in Truth No Beauty.” How often in those days did that kind of thing happen?

Senensky: It hardly ever happened on Star Trek. They had a rule against it. They had an absolute rule against it. On some shows, like The Fugitive, like The F.B.I., they’d bring back any actor, any time. If the producers liked you, or the director liked you, you’d be almost guaranteed to be back once a year. Star Trek, it was an absolute no-no. When it came time to casting Miranda Jones for this Star Trek episode, I remember checking around, and we checked out Jessica Walter. I’d worked with her before, but she wasn’t available. We checked out other people and there just didn’t seem to be anybody. I said, “Well, why don’t we put a black wig on Diana Muldaur and bring her back?” They’d liked her and I loved working with her. Eventually, when we couldn’t find anyone else, they said yes. Of course, at the dailies for the first day’s work, Bobby Justman said, “I wonder how she’s going to look in a red wig?”

This episode also gave us the infamous IDIC story…

Senensky: Yes, it did. We had a major, major, major problem the first day. We were to do a dinner scene with, I think, six or seven people, including Leonard, Diana, Bill, Doc, Scotty, David Frankham (who played Marvick). Leonard was wearing a pin, an IDIC. We arrived at the studio, ready to shoot, and Leonard and Bill said that they didn’t want to do the scene because they felt that it was a promotion for the IDIC pin, which was something that Gene Roddenberry had designed. They felt he was doing it to promote it, so that he could sell it. As I’ve learned, just recently, doing my site, Leonard called Fred Freiberger, the new producer, to object and to see about getting something done. Nothing was done. Fred Freiberger refused to do anything.

Leonard then called Gene Roddenberry, and Gene came to the set. We spent the morning, the full morning, all of us, sitting in a circle, but the ones who were talking were Bill and Leonard and Gene. Gene was defending the IDIC and saying, no, this was not a promotion, that he was not doing it to sell a pin. The boys insisted that they felt it was commercialization. Gene ended up agreeing to rewrite, and I lost the morning. That scene was now not available until Gene went and rewrote it. So I pulled a scene out and, fortunately, Diana and David halfway knew what it was, and they did a remarkable job, because it was a big, big, heavy scene.

Your thoughts on the final episode?

Senensky: The show itself is fine. I had one major objection. By the time that went into post-production, the following show that I did was the big web (“The Tholian Web”). So I was not around, and they added special effects, in terms of the ambassador in the box, to turn him into a monster, which he wasn’t. The things they were doing were so counter to the intent of the script. If I watch the show, when it gets to those scenes, I just close my eyes.

You just mentioned “The Tholian Web.” You directed about half of it before Fred Freiberger dismissed you. Take us through the timeline of what happened with that episode…

Senensky: During prep, I had a call from my agent that Gene Coon, who was now producing It Takes a Thief over at Universal, wanted me to go do that show. I’d love to have done it, but there was an overlap and I wouldn’t be finished with “The Tholian Web” in time. So I had to turn it down. “The Tholian Web” was not as character-driven a story as I liked to do. It was fine, though. I could do those kinds of shows, but I did prefer shows that were based on character and relationships. That was not that kind of a show, but I was interested in doing it. Monday morning I arrive at the studio to do the sequence with the four men – Kirk, Spock, Doc and Chekov. They’re in silver lame spacesuits, going over to another spaceship, which was going to be the Enterprise doubling, where they discover that the whole crew is dead. They go through the ship section by section and they just find dead bodies and dead bodies in very strange, violent positions.