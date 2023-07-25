Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 12, 2016

    TOS Character You'd Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    So, you're beaming up turkey with Scotty, eh, laddie? That's the takeaway from the latest StarTrek.com poll, in which we asked What TOS character would you invite to YOUR Thanksgiving dinner? The reply options were Kirk, Spock, Sulu, Uhura, McCoy and Scotty. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Scotty (30%)

    Spock (20%, 766 votes)

    McCoy (20%, 764 votes)

    Kirk (15%)

    Uhura (11%)

    Sulu (4%)

    And how did YOUR choice fare?

