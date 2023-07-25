Published Nov 12, 2016
TOS Character You'd Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner Is...
TOS Character You'd Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner Is...
So, you're beaming up turkey with Scotty, eh, laddie? That's the takeaway from the latest StarTrek.com poll, in which we asked What TOS character would you invite to YOUR Thanksgiving dinner? The reply options were Kirk, Spock, Sulu, Uhura, McCoy and Scotty. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Scotty (30%)
Spock (20%, 766 votes)
McCoy (20%, 764 votes)
Kirk (15%)
Uhura (11%)
Sulu (4%)
And how did YOUR choice fare?