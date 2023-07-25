TOS Adult Coloring Book Coming Soon

It's almost time to draw the Final Frontier. Yes, Dark Horse will enter the adult coloring book market in November with the release of the Star Trek: The Original Series Adult Coloring Book. The gorgeous product will feature 45 detailed, black and white images -- all brand-new illustrations by a top-notch crew of artists -- to color in any way fans see fit.

The Star Trek: The Original Series Adult Coloring Book will be the first of two upcoming Star Trek titles in the Dark Horse adult coloring book line. A Star Trek: The Next Generation Adult Coloring Book will be next, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about it. In the meantime, The Star Trek: The Original Series Adult Coloring Book will be out on November 8 and will cost $14.99. Go to www.barnesandnoble.com to pre-order it.