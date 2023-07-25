These Were The Funniest Moments of 'Discovery' Season 2

Tilly’s observation as the captain and Ash Tyler approached the temporal anomaly prompted Saru to shake his head disapprovingly, yet Pike once again found humor in Tilly’s enchanting outlook on the galaxy. Pike played along as he elected to proclaim that his shuttle had begun to collect data from the ‘time rift.’ Of course, all good things must come to an end; Tilly later reported that the phrase had lost some of its luster as a deadly ‘time tsunami’ approached Discovery following Shuttle 5’s destruction.