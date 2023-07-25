Top 6 Takeaways from "War Without" After Trek

Mira led the group in a conversation about the present and future of the Burnham-Tyler relationship. Can it be saved? Is there any hope for them? Mira pointed to the beautiful scene between Sarek and Burnham, in which the Vulcan urges her to never forget loving someone, and the scene in which Tilly pleaded with Burnham to talk to Tyler. "I certainly hope that love trumps all," Osunsanmi said. "You find out your lover is a Klingon... That's a lot... We'll see what (the writers) come up with."

Quoteworthy

After Trek's "Quoteworthy" segment included a trio of memorable comments by Sarek, Tilly and Cornwell.

Tales from the Set

In the latest "Tales from the Set" interstitial piece, Mary Wiseman talked about how the cast and crew have grown more and more comfortable with each other over time. And that's led to more and more singing, dancing, joking and impressions. Check out the video for some of that dancing...

Next on Discovery

Viewers were treated to a juicy clip from next week's episode, the first-season finale. In it, Emperor Georgiou and Saru sniped at one another on the Discovery bridge. "She's looking at me," Jones joked, "like I'm delicious."

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.