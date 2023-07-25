Top 10 Books 'Star Trek' Characters Can Read (And We Can’t)

Star Trek has always been a literate series; whether it’s Spock gifting Kirk a copy of A Tale of Two Cities, Michael Burnham quoting Alice in Wonderland, Captain Kirk quoting Peter Pan, or Benjamin Sisko re-enacting Les Miserables in his pursuit of Michael Eddington, books have always played a major role in the lives of our intrepid explorers. The number of classics which come highly recommended by Starfleet officers number in the dozens.

But, Star Trek takes place hundreds of years in the future, and spans planets and cultures that we 21st-century types don’t have access to. So Trek also makes mention of books that we can’t read, because they haven’t been written yet, or aren’t written on this planet, or didn’t get written in our particular timeline.

Here are ten of those books, ranked by how much it rankles that we can’t crack the spine on one of these today, on National Read a Book Day.