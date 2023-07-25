Published Mar 31, 2018
Today is a Good Day to Teach Klingon
To paraphrase some old friends (and enemies)… Today is a good day to teach Klingon. How? With arguably the best product ever created (Editor’s note: I want one). You ready? ThinkGeek has just introduced Star Trek Klingon Alphabet Fridge Magnets, an approachable teaching tool, whether you're a Klingon toddler or an adult human.
Check out this video:
Based on KLI pIqaD, these oversized (2-inch) colorful magnets shaped like letters from the Klingon alphabet make learning fun. They stick to any magnetic surface, whether that's your fridge or your Sarcophagus ship's hull.
And this set of 48 contains the entire alphabet, with multiples for the more frequently used letter, plus a few apostrophes.
Star Trek Klingon Alphabet Fridge Magnets are available now, priced at $14.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase a set.