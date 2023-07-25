Today Is A Good Day To Enjoy Klingon Bloodwine, Available Now

Votto Vines, the company behind the popular Juan Ortiz Star Trek wine collection, has just unveiled the latest addition to its Trek line of wines... Klingon Bloodwine, or tlhIngan 'Iw HIq. The Klingon Bloodwine is a medium-bodied red blend of Malbec, Syrah and Petit Verdot from the Paso Robles AVA in California. A 2012 vintage, it can be enjoyed with grillled meats and mature cheeses, or such traditional Klingon fare as Heart of Targ.