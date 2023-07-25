Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 28, 2014

    Today Is A Good Day To Enjoy Klingon Bloodwine, Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Votto Vines, the company behind the popular Juan Ortiz Star Trek wine collection, has just unveiled the latest addition to its Trek line of wines... Klingon Bloodwine, or tlhIngan 'Iw HIq. The Klingon Bloodwine is a medium-bodied red blend of Malbec, Syrah and Petit Verdot from the Paso Robles AVA in California. A 2012 vintage, it can be enjoyed with grillled meats and mature cheeses, or such traditional Klingon fare as Heart of Targ.





