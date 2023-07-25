Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 29, 2012

    Toast Trek With TOS Art Print Shot Glasses

    Toast Trek With TOS Art Print Shot Glasses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Want to toast Star Trek: The Original Series in style? Now you can, thanks to Bif Bang Pow!, which is introducing shot glasses featuring Juan Ortiz’s movie-style TOS art prints. The first 16 shot glasses will be available in April and will serve to launch a line of Bif Bang Pow! products – drinkware, tins and other items – with the Ortiz TOS prints art emblazoned on them. A new set of four Star Trek shot glasses will be available every month.

    "For close to 50 years, the characters of the Star Trek universe have taken us where no one has gone before, and now Bif Bang Pow! will be transporting all-new collectibles into homes and offices all over the world," said Jason Lenzi, CEO of Bif Bang Pow!  "We couldn't be more excited for fans to seek out what we have planned for the final frontier.  Look for additional Star Trek news from us in the months leading up to Toy Fair 2013."Each set of four TOS Art Print Shot Glasses will cost $14.99. Click HERE to pre-order, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Star Trek-themed products from Bif Bang Pow!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top