Toast Trek With TOS Art Print Shot Glasses

"For close to 50 years, the characters of the Star Trek universe have taken us where no one has gone before, and now Bif Bang Pow! will be transporting all-new collectibles into homes and offices all over the world," said Jason Lenzi, CEO of Bif Bang Pow! "We couldn't be more excited for fans to seek out what we have planned for the final frontier. Look for additional Star Trek news from us in the months leading up to Toy Fair 2013."Each set of four TOS Art Print Shot Glasses will cost $14.99. Click HERE to pre-order, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Star Trek-themed products from Bif Bang Pow!