To Boldly Go in Blackest Night

Star Trek is set to boldly go in brightest day, in blackest night. Yes, it's true: IDW Publishing, CBS Consumer Products and DC Entertainment are joining forces to present Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War, an epic six-part comic-book crossover event that will take flight in July. In it, according to the official press release, the "U.S.S Enterprise crew members meet Hal Jordan and the entire Green Lantern Corps Green in an adventure that spans space, time and all the colors of the spectrum. Set in Star Trek's 23rd Century, the balance of the universe will be tested when the Green Lantern Corps' Power Rings come into the possession of certain Star Trek characters while a dark and powerful evil looms around every corner. Only the combined power of the Green Lantern Corp and the Federation stand any chance of stopping those who worship evil's might."

Veteran Trek comic book writer Mike Johnson will write the adventures, while Angel Hernandez (Arrow) will provide the art. Crafting the covers for #1 are Gabriel Rodriguez, Elsa Charretier, Garry Brown and Francesco Francavilla. Future covers will be rendered by Declan Shalvey and Marc Laming, among others.